Hockey East Announces Historic NESN Schedule for 2021-22 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Amesbury, Mass. — The Hockey East Association and the New England Sports Network (NESN) on Thursday unveiled a slate of at least 104 games that will be telecast on the region’s top sports network during the 2021-22 season. The schedule marks the largest-ever agreement between the two entities, who have been partners for the entirety of the league’s existence and in 2019, Hockey East became NESN’s premier college partner.

“Hockey East is excited to announce such a comprehensive NESN television schedule, featuring all of our programs on New England’s top sports network, and to continue a partnership that has been so important throughout the league’s history,” Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf said. “Being able to deliver more NESN games to our fans across the region than ever before was important in strengthening Hockey East’s commitment to increasing the exposure of college ice hockey.”

The 2021-22 NESN schedule kicks off on Saturday when Providence plays host to Army West Point and continues with reigning NCAA national champion Massachusetts welcoming 2021 Frozen Four participant Minnesota State on Sunday. Both games will drop the puck at 4 p.m. ET on NESN+. Northeastern, the 2021 National Women’s Frozen Four Runner-Up, takes the ice at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 on NESN.

Hockey East is set to enjoy record-breaking coverage of both its men’s and women’s tournaments in 2022. For just the second time ever, NESN will air the Hockey East women’s championship game live in primetime on NESN on Saturday, March 5. The 7 p.m. title match will conclude a run that will feature at least five of the nine Hockey East Women’s Tournament games airing live on television. Hockey East will then return to the TD Garden for the men’s tournament semifinals and championship, March 18-19 and enjoy its typical exposure on NESN and NESN+ each night. The coverage will wrap with at least eight men’s playoff games making airwaves on NESN or NESN+.

The announcement comes on the eve of the 2021-22 season after a record-breaking 2020-21 season for Hockey East. In addition to the men’s national champion and women’s national runner-up, the 2020-21 NHL season was monumental for Hockey East alumni. The Hockey East Association was once again the most well-represented college hockey conference in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as 108 league alumni, including 54 players, entered the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Each of the 16 NHL clubs that qualified for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs boasted at least one Hockey East alumnus on roster. Last season nearly 100 Hockey East alumni appeared in at least one NHL game, comprising nearly a third of the over 300 NCAA alumni who appeared in the NHL this season. The 2021 Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning won with the help of three league alumni, including Vermont forward Ross Colton (2016-18), who scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal.

See the full schedule of games below:

Saturday, Oct. 2

4 p.m. — Men: Army at Providence (NESN+)