Justin Tucker Left Ravens Teammates Amazed With Record-Setting Kick

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had everyone at a loss for words Sunday after his record-setting 66-yard field goal lifted Baltimore to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions as time expired.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, well, is among those baffled.

“I’m like ‘Woooh,’ ” Jackson said during a postgame press conference. “When it hit the upright I’m like, when it’s spinning forward, I see the equipment guy, little Jordan,’ Jordan ‘Ahhh.’ And I’m like ‘Oh yeah, we got um. We got um. We got the dub, man.’

“For him to break the record and have the longest field goal kick in history, that’s amazing for him,” Jackson added. “That’s amazing.”

Tucker’s kick, as Jackson noted, hit off the crossbar and carried between the uprights. The previous NFL record was held by Matt Prater, a 64-yard kick, back in 2013.

Teammate Anthony Levine referred to Tucker as “Legatron” while Marlon Humphrey said the play was “super exciting.”