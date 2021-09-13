How Mac Jones Evaluated His Performance In Patriots’ Loss To Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots lost their season opener to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But it’s clear they found a quarterback they can rely on.

Rookie Mac Jones turned in a promising performance in his first NFL start, shaking off an early mental lapse to complete 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown with no turnovers in New England’s 17-16 loss to Miami at Gillette Stadium.

Jones wasn’t one for positivity in his postgame news conference, however.

“I think we can get better,” the first-round draft pick said. “That’s just how we have to look at it. It definitely wasn’t good enough, starting with me. So we’ve got to watch the film. We lost, so it’s not good enough.”

The Dolphins’ aggressive defense didn’t sack Jones, but Miami defenders hit him nine times and pressured him throughout the game. Jones, who said he wasn’t surprised by anything the Dolphins threw at him, blamed himself for some of those licks.

“My body feels good, but it wasn’t good enough, and we’ve got to just come back tomorrow and get ready to work,” he said. “The shots I took, some of them were my fault. I need to get the ball out quicker, and that’s part of football. You have to expect to get hit. Our offensive line played good, and they’re going to get better, and we’re going to work together because it takes all of us. They’re a great group of guys, but I think we can definitely improve on our communication, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Patriots were shorthanded up front for much of the game. Starting right tackle Trent Brown exited with a calf injury after the first series and was replaced by Justin Herron, who struggled and later was benched for Patriots debutante Yasir Durant.