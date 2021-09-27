How Mac Jones Impressed Drew Brees With Performance Against Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday was a day to forget for the Patriots, but Drew Brees doesn’t think New England’s Week 3 showing was bereft of positive takeaways.

Despite an anemic offensive performance that included three interceptions, Brees liked what he saw from Mac Jones against the New Orleans Saints. The future Hall of Famer believes Jones’ supporting cast didn’t do him any favors in the Patriots’ 28-13 loss at Gillette Stadium.

“I’m impressed with his poise and composure,” Brees said Sunday night on NBC. “Even at the end of this game, he throws a touchdown to bring it to within one possession and it’s just kind of a straight face. It wasn’t a lot of celebration, but what that told me was, ‘I expected to do that and there’s still work to be done.’ There was just a poise and a composure to it. As I watched him in the pocket — and he was under duress today. The Saints’ defensive line was getting after him. He was poised, he was composed, he was standing firm in the pocket. His eyes were in the right place.

“So, he didn’t look like a rookie quarterback who was frazzled or didn’t know where to look with his eyes, lost track of his progression. He seemed to be a guy who was very much in command of what was happening on his side of the ball, around him. I just think he needs more help. He needs guys that are going to be able to get separation and get open and make some plays for him.”

Whether or not Brees is right about the Patriots’ pass-catching corps doesn’t really matter at this point. This is the crew Jones has to work with, and New England needs to figure out offensive improvements in a hurry.