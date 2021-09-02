“Any time any player goes out, it’s a little bit of a problem,” Pellegrino said in a video conference. “You’ve got to make some adjustments. But again, we deal with that just by having a strong foundation. Three consistencies in life: change, choice and principle. There’s going to be change, right? You’ve got to make a choice, and you fall back on your foundation, your principles.

“So those guys that are behind him or play with him are up for the challenge. They’re ready to go. So I’m not going to bat an eye; we’re ready to go right now. We would love to have him, but that’s just not the case.”

With Gilmore sidelined, Jackson will take over No. 1 cornerback duties. The fourth-year pro ranked second in the NFL in interceptions last season (nine) behind Miami Dolphins All-Pro Xavien Howard (10) but looked shaky without Gilmore on the field with him.

Last season, Jackson’s four worst performances in terms of passing yards allowed, according to Pro Football Focus, came during the five games Gilmore missed due to injury. Jackson also surrendered four of his five total touchdowns while Gilmore was out, though he did pull down an interception in four of the five games his running mate missed.

Jackson, who checked in at No. 49 on this year’s NFL Top 100 rankings and looked great during training camp, is playing on a one-year restricted free-agent tender that will pay him $3.384 million this season. This is a prime opportunity for the 25-year-old to showcase his CB1 bona fides as he prepares to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time.

“(I’m) just looking for him to play a good, solid game every time he goes out there,” Pellegrino said. “Not to try to do too much — for him to do his job just like we do around here. It’s easy for guys to get kind of distracted with this guy here or that guy there. It is what it is. If he has a quiet game and you don’t say his name once, guess what? He had a fantastic game. So if you guys don’t say his name, he had a great game.”

Williams might not have made the 53-man roster had Gilmore been included. Bethel, an elite punt gunner, typically plays only on special teams, though he did make several strong defensive plays in last Sunday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Wade is an interesting addition to New England’s cornerback mix. Once viewed as a potential top-10 pick, he tumbled all the way to the fifth round after a disastrous senior season at Ohio State. The Baltimore Ravens selected him 160th overall, then traded him to New England last week.