How Playing For Patriots Has Made Adrian Phillips ‘Way Better Player’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Pick any impactful defensive play late in the New England Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and there’s a good chance Adrian Phillips was involved.

On Miami’s final possession of the third quarter, Phillips forced a three-and-out by dropping Salvon Ahmed in the backfield on first down. He then flew in to blow up a screen pass to Myles Gaskin on third down.

One drive later, Phillips shot through the line on a blitz and sent Tua Tagovailoa scrambling. With Matt Judon also in pursuit, the Dolphins quarterback heaved up an attempted throwaway that was intercepted by Jonathan Jones.

Between veteran newcomers like Judon and Davon Godchaux, established names like Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Devin McCourty, and emerging youngsters like Josh Uche, Kyle Dugger and Christian Barmore, Phillips is something of a forgotten man in New England’s defense. But that lack of publicity belies his impact.

Phillips’ versatility was a saving grace for last season’s flawed Patriots D. A safety by trade, the 29-year-old spent most of his first season in Foxboro as a de facto inside linebacker due to lack of depth at that position. He also played nearly 175 snaps as an edge rusher despite standing just 5-foot-11, 210 pounds.

Though he was outmuscled at times by much larger offensive tackles, Phillips held his own in these roles. He led the Patriots in tackles (107) and tackles for loss (seven) while also registering a sack, two interceptions and four passes defended.

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has called Phillips “a linebacker at heart” who “just stopped growing sooner than the rest of us.”