NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox centerfielder Kiké Hernández benefitted from a head-scratching base running error by the New York Mets in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 6-3 win, and made sure to make it count.

The Mets had the bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth inning after Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed each of the first four batters to reach base (three walks). Rodriguez walked in the first run of the game, and then allowed Javier Báez to score from third on a RBI single to the outfield by Michael Confronto.

But then New York inexplicably sent Pete Alonso home from second base, despite the fact the first baseman stuttered when rounding third. Alonso was out by a mile as Hernández threw it on a line to catcher Christian Vázquez, who applied the tag for the first out.

Rodriguez then ended the threat by retiring each of the next two batters as New York took a mere 2-0 advantage in a situation that could have been much worse.

The pitcher himself said after the game how he felt it could have been three, four or even five runs given his issues with command that inning. It was as much of a bad decision by the Mets as it was a good play by the center field.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, though, praised Hernández for the heads-up play. It was the 41st outfield assist by the Red Sox this season, which extends their MLB lead.

“That throw was amazing,” Cora said. “That was a good throw, right on line. He helped (Rodriguez) limit the damage right there.”