How Tom Brady Factored Into Richard Sherman Joining Buccaneers

In early February of 2015, Richard Sherman sought out Tom Brady on the University of Phoenix Stadium field after the New England Patriots edged out the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Nearly seven years later, the star quarterback went out of his way to contact the veteran corner.

Sherman on Wednesday revealed he’s signed with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Within the announcement was a note from Sherman about how Brady influenced his free agency decision.

“We both thought it’d be really cool if we had the opportunity to play together at some point in time,” Sherman said on PFF’s “Richard Sherman Podcast,” as transcribed by Sporting News .”Obviously, with our situations, it didn’t seem likely. But he reached out and said (the Bucs) may express interest and obviously, he wants to play with me. Then their front office reached out. The conversation started a few weeks ago when they lost their starter (Sean) Murphy-Bunting, and then it kind of steamrolled.”

Sherman reportedly will be thrown into the fire as his Bucs tenure begins. The five-time Pro Bowl selection is in line to play Sunday night when Brady makes his long-awaited return to New England.