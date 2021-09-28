How Two Former Tom Brady Teammates Feel About Coaching Vs. QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Want an idea of how long Tom Brady has been playing in the NFL? The New England Patriots coaching staff he’ll face this weekend features not one, but two of his former longtime teammates.

Jerod Mayo and Troy Brown both won Super Bowls with Brady during their playing careers. Both hung up their cleats years ago. Now, they’re preparing to coach against the 44-year-old quarterback for the first time.

“It’s truly amazing,” Mayo, now in his third season as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach, said Tuesday in a video conference. “He’s been playing at a high level for a long time. When we got the depth charts and it said how many years he was playing, I was like, his career alone is old enough to drink. It’s crazy.”

“I think if anybody can pull it off, it would be Tom Brady,” added Brown, who coaches New England’s wide receivers and kick returners. “He’s been that type of guy his entire career. No reason to think that he wouldn’t still be playing. He said when he came into the league that he would play forever. And so, he’s trying to make that come true, I guess.”

Mayo will be more directly involved in Sunday night’s confrontation, as he helps lead the Patriots’ defense alongside play-caller Steve Belichick and head coach Bill Belichick.

That unit has performed well overall this season but has been unable to finish in key spots, surrendering extended, game-clinching drives in each of the team’s two losses. Brady and the star-studded, defending champion Bucs, who have scored 31, 48 and 24 points in their first three games, will be New England’s toughest challenge yet.

Mayo said the Patriots will need to toe the line between trying to unsettle Brady — who practiced against their defense for two decades and has seen it all in his 22 NFL seasons — while also not confusing themselves.