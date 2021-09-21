How Ty Law Wants To See Patriots Utilize Mac Jones Against Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones, whether it was by design or not, largely played it safe in both of his first two games as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. There’s really no reason to believe the rookie signal-caller won’t follow suit Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

But when the reigning Super Bowl champions visit Gillette Stadium in Week 4, one of the Patriots’ all-time greatest players wants to see Jones let it rip.

Ty Law believes New England won’t have much of a chance against Tampa Bay if Jones and Co. play the vanilla brand of football it employed in Weeks 1 and 2. And with the odds already stacked against the Patriots, Law would advise New England’s coaching staff to give Jones an unequivocal green light against the Bucs.

“You’re expected to lose the game anyway, so what do you got to lose?” Law said Tuesday “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “Let the man go out there and play, swinging. Really, the Patriots have nothing to lose. I guarantee that 1,000 percent of the people out there, the analysts out there, outside of New England and that locker room, are expecting them to lose.”

You can’t expect New England’s defense to have the same level of success against Tampa Bay as the unit did against the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. Tom Brady and his slew of weapons seemingly are going to do damage regardless of what you throw at them.

With this in mind, the Patriots probably will need to open up the offense if they want to be competitive against the Bucs. And recent remarks from Jones himself suggest the first-year signal-caller would be comfortable with that approach.