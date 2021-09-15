One Huge Question Hangs Over Red Sox Amid Push For MLB Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox probably aren’t thinking too much about the American League wild-card game, seeing as Boston needs to finish strong to even participate in the one-game playoff.

But an interesting decision awaits Red Sox manager Alex Cora should Boston punch its ticket to the postseason contest: Chris Sale or Nathan Eovaldi?

The choice ultimately might depend on how Cora is forced to deploy his troops down the stretch. The Red Sox theoretically could face multiple must-win games during the final week of the regular season, which presumably would require leaning on either or both of those hurlers just to survive. Under those circumstances, it’s plausible neither pitcher toes the rubber. Maybe Eduardo Rodriguez takes the ball for game No. 163. Who knows?

But, all things being equal, a Sale-Eovaldi toss-up represents a fascinating exercise in weighing career track record and upside versus recent performance and stability. It’s not hyperbolic to say the skipper’s call could make or break Boston’s 2021 season.

So, let’s break down the case for each.

The case for Chris Sale

Simply put, he’s long been one of the best starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. One of the best of this generation, really. And before testing positive for COVID-19, Sale, who could pitch Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, had been mostly strong upon returning in August from Tommy John surgery.

Sale is a legitimate ace, the type of front-line starter most teams dream of pitching in a one-game, must-win situation. To go in a different direction — in favor of someone with a less extensive career track record — requires a certain level of moxie. Because if it blows up in Cora’s face, he’d obviously have to answer questions about why he didn’t start the guy who is undeniably Boston’s most talented starter and who has been a stalwart in the Red Sox’s rotation, when healthy, since 2017.