NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe has been making himself right at home since signing with the Boston Red Sox this past offseason, and he’s getting some much-deserved recognition from a baseball great.

Renfroe hit what proved to be the game-winning home run in the eighth inning of the Red Sox’s 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. He also accounted for two outfield assists, one of which ended the game.

The outfielder also made some Red Sox history and had his former Rays teammates sending him GIFs of white flags after the win.

Renfroe’s 16 outfield assists not only leads all of Major League Baseball, it’s the first time since 1961 that a right fielder surpassed 15, which was held by Dwight Evans. And he knows someone like Renfroe is valuable to the Red Sox.

“Renfroe’s a guy you want out there,” Evans said, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “He’s a great defensive player with a great arm and he can do some damage up there. I’m excited we have him.”

We think most, if not all Red Sox fans also are excited Renfroe, who was designated for assignment by the Rays, is part of the team.

Evans also noted how there’s no better to place in September than Fenway Park, especially when every game counts at this point.