Hunter Renfroe Proud Of Historic Assist Total, Aims For More In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

A place in Red Sox history might be only the beginning for Hunter Renfroe.

The Red Sox outfielder told reporters Wednesday night the pride he takes in playing defense makes his historic outfield-assist total extra special to him. Renfroe lit up Fenway Park minutes earlier by following his go-ahead home run with a walk-off assist for the ages in the Red Sox’s 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. That assist was his 16th of the season — the most by any Red Sox right fielder in the MLB expansion era (post-1961).

“It means a lot,” Renfroe said in a postgame video press conference. “Obviously, we have a very historic outfield in the past here, so it means a lot. Those guys that came before me were incredible players, incredible outfielders, incredible defensive outfielders as well. It means a lot.

“I take pride in my defense out there. Obviously, we had some little errant stuff the last few games, but it’s baseball. It happens. You?ve just got to go out there and get back on the horse and ride it. But as far as the throws and stuff, I take pride in my arm, take pride in my throws, always want to get better. I think coming into next spring training, (I) obviously will try to work on it, try to get better and try to get more.”

MLB runners beware. Renfroe is aiming to throw even more lasers in 2022.