Hunter Renfroe’s 16 Outfield Assists Put Him In Red Sox History

To say Hunter Renfroe has been solid for the Red Sox this season would be the understatement of the year.

The outfielder continued to impress with two assists in Boston’s 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Renfroe’s first came in the fourth inning when he was able to keep Manuel Margot off the basepath, and his second of the night came in dramatic fashion when Joey Wendle tried to stretch a double into a triple and ended the game with a perfect throw to third.

Renfroe’s outfield assists total is at 16 for the season, which unsurprisingly leads all of Major League Baseball. But according to Red Sox Notes on Twitter, he now owns the most outfield assists since the expansion era (1961) in Red Sox history in right field since Dwight Evans had 15 assists three times.

