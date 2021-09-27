NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka is vaccinated against COVID-19, but the Boston Celtics head coach still contracted the coronavirus.

The Celtics on Monday announced their new head coach is in Day 10 of his isolation period after testing positive. Udoka is asymptomatic and won’t partake in Celtics media day festivities Monday. He will, however, speak to the media virtually.

Udoka’s breakthrough COVID case has not stopped him from staying in touch with his players.

“He’s been fairly asymptotic for the last 10 days, thankfully he was vaccinated,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters, per Boston Sports Journal’s Bobby Manning. ” … It hasn’t hit him like it’s hit others that we’ve heard about all over the country … he’s good at connecting with people … even when he hasn’t been there.”

Udoka took over coaching responsibilities in June after Danny Ainge stepped down from his role of president of basketball operations, now held by Stevens.