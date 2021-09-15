Intriguing Prospect Jakub Lauko Ready To Push For Spot With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Jakub Lauko has been a name to watch for a little bit, and he might now be on the precipice of breaking into the NHL.

Lauko made his pro debut with AHL Providence when he was just 19 years old. He always has been an electric factory with his slick shot, speedy skating and willingness to agitate opponents. But the mostly uncontrollable reality that Lauko and scores of other prospects around the league face is he simply was not ready physically to play in the top flight.

But he’s gotten bigger and, at the same time, more acclimated to playing in North American rinks, and with five goals and 14 assists with Providence last season, he started to show that he’s really coming around.

Perhaps this is the year he’ll put himself on the map.

“Sometimes when we’re talking about players,” new P-Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel said Wednesday, “one description I always use is: ‘Does he get you excited?’ And I think every time he steps on the ice, something happens. …

“He’s definitely put the time in in his growth as a player and a person, and I think he’s really going to push,” Mougenel, who has been an assistant in Providence, continued. “I think he’s the type of player that Butch Cassidy likes. He’s got some abrasiveness, that really showed up last year, along with the skill package. He’s the real deal, we’re real happy with how he’s come along. Special kid, tons of energy, just an exciting kid to be around.”

A third-round pick in 2018, the Czech native always has had the general makeup of a gifted offensive player, but like anyone, things just needed refining. Even with the growth in every aspect, there’s a better chance than not that he begins the season in Rhode Island.