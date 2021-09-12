NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones put together an impressive NFL debut Sunday in an eventual 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Jones, who was selected No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 29 of his 39 pass attempts for 281 yards with one touchdown and zero turnovers. It was a performance that gained the attention of many on Twitter following the game.

Check it out:

Even in a loss, Mac Jones was excellent for the Patriots. On that last possession, he made the throw to Meyers on third-and-6 with HEAVY pressure in his face, Josh McDaniels trusted him to throw hot out of empty.



Whole thing brought more context to the Pats' QB call. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 12, 2021

Mac Jones was the best rookie QB today even though the Patriots lost.



All three rookies who started lost today. But Jones was really impressive. #MIAvsNE — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaSports) September 12, 2021

Dolphins 17, Patriots 16 (final): Future is bright with Mac Jones. With better play around him, this result would have been flipped. At the same time, credit to the Dolphins for making the plays when it counted on opening drives of each half and in crunch time. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 12, 2021

FINAL: Dolphins 17, Patriots 16



You can't fumble there.



All things considered, Mac Jones had a solid NFL debut. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 12, 2021

Cool, calm, collected: Mac Jones — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) September 12, 2021

Just need to eliminate the costly mistakes like last season ? . Mac Jones looks like he's the real deal! Still excited for this season. https://t.co/yfXIE764Om — Michael Sloan (@CoachSloan23) September 12, 2021

Mac Jones did really good seems very promising — CC ?? (@EphramC99) September 12, 2021

Mac Jones is the future. Clean up the play and the Patriots will be a force. — Jordan (@jordan_porto) September 12, 2021

i love mac jones — Andrew DiIorio (@DiIorioAndrew) September 12, 2021

For the sake of comparison, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, threw three interceptions during his first regular-season start. New York Jets signal-caller Zach Wilson put together an impressively bad first half as he finished with one interception, as well.

Jones expressed his obvious disappointment following the loss, but in true Patriots fashion, he said he and teammates would continue to work together to improve.