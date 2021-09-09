J.J. Watt Posts Comical Tweet After T.J. Watt Signs Massive Deal With Steelers

T.J. Watt will remain in Pittsburgh for a little while longer

by

T.J. Watt reportedly agreed to a massive contract extension to remain with the Steelers on Thursday, just days before Pittsburgh kicks off its 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers outside linebacker, a 2017 first-round pick, will be the highest paid defensive player in the league after agreeing to a four-year, $112 million extension with $80 million guaranteed.

Older brother J.J. Watt then took his jokes from the family group chat to Twitter and offered a comical reaction to the news.

“@TJWatt should I send those outstanding IOU’s to your accountant or do you want to just Venmo me?,” J.J. Watt tweeted.

Of course, J.J. Watt isn’t exactly in financial trouble himself after signing a two-year contract worth $31 million with $23 million guaranteed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

T.J. Watt is coming off a season in which he led the league in sacks (15) and earned his second straight All-Pro nod.

