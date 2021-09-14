Jack Studnicka Apparently Bulked Up, Which Is Big News For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have a job up the middle wide open for the taking, and it appears Jack Studnicka positioned himself well this offseason to make a run at it in camp.

With David Krejci back in the Czech Republic, the Bruins have an open spot at center. Charlie Coyle looks like the odds-on favorite to take over as the second-line center, while Patrice Bergeron, obviously, will be the No. 1 pivot. Curtis Lazar should begin the year on the fourth line, but new additions Erik Haula, Tomas Nosek and Nick Foligno all can center lines.

Add Studnicka to that mix, and there’s a healthy amount of competition for what likely will be the third-line center role.

The raw skills have been fascinating. Studnicka blossomed into a true two-way center in the AHL, balancing play-making ability with a slick shot. Defensively, he could hold his own, and proved to be an effective, bordering-on-elite, penalty killer.

But a beanpole at 6-foot-1, 171-pounds, strength was an area Studnicka was lacking. His speed was useful in the AHL, but he couldn’t blow by guys in the NHL with as much regularity. Too often he was getting worked off pucks, and that typically was by way of the body check.

However, the 2017 second-round pick playing with some other NHLers in Foxboro this summer, and those on site were quick to point out that he looked a little bigger. Studnicka then was at the first Bruins captain’s practice Monday, and he, again, was pinpointed for looking like he was thicker.

That is big news for both the Bruins and Studnicka.