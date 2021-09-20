Jackson Mahomes Dumps Water On Ravens Fans After Baltimore Beats Chiefs

NESN Logo Sign In

Jackson Mahomes was in no mood to be heckled Sunday night in Baltimore.

The Kansas City Chiefs, quarterbacked by Jackson’s older brother, Patrick, were edged out by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in primetime at M&T Bank Stadium. It marked the first September loss of the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s career.

Ravens fans understandably were fired up after the Week 2 win, and a pair of Baltimore supporters apparently showcased their excitement at the expense of Jackson Mahomes. The 21-year-old was captured pouring out a bottle of water on two lively Ravens fans before leaving his seat.

You can watch the sequence in the video here.

It’s unclear what exactly those Ravens fans said that prompted the younger Mahomes brother to dump out the water. He addressed the video on Twitter but didn’t provide any clarity, merely saying “they were thirsty.”

Jackson Mahomes will be back around fellow Chiefs fans in Week 3 when Kansas City hosts the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.