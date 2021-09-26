Jaguars Return Missed Field Goal For Touchdown, Match NFL Record

NESN Logo Sign In

The first half of Sunday afternoon’s Cardinals-Jaguars game ended with a bang, to say the least.

With two seconds remaining in the second quarter, Arizona sent out kicker Matt Prater to attempt a 68-yard field goal. It certainly wasn’t a ridiculous decision by the Cards, as Prater just last week drilled a 62-yarder.

Prater’s boot at TIAA Bank Field had the accuracy but not enough leg. Jacksonville cornerback Jamal Agnew caught the missed kick in the back of the end zone, received a few blocks, broke a tackle and ultimately returned it 109 yards to pay dirt. The unlikely touchdown sent Jags fans into an absolute frenzy.

A 68-YARD FG ATTEMPT TURNS INTO A 109-YARD RETURN TD.



MAYHEM IN JACKSONVILLE.



?: #AZvsJAX on FOX

?: NFL app pic.twitter.com/XrYPXpMiF1 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

Agnew travelled as far as one can on a single NFL play. His sprint from end zone to end zone matched the record for the longest play in league history.