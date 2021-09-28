Jalen Hurts Shoulders Blame For Eagles’ Loss With Interesting Take

NESN Logo Sign In

Jalen Hurts didn’t exactly have his best game on “Monday Night Football” against the Dallas Cowboys, and he’s certainly not shying away from taking the blame.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback threw two interceptions and ran for just 35 yards in an ugly 41-21 loss to drop to 1-2 on the season. It was a start-to-finish struggle for Hurts, who made his seventh start of his young career, but if you ask him who’s at fault, he’s pointing the fingers at himself.

“This didn’t go my way, things didn’t go our way,” Hurts told reporters after the game, per NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “It’s tough. All I can do is take ownership for how I played, and how it affected the team in the end.”

Hurts had quite the interesting analogy for how his team will move on from the loss and focus on the Eagles’ Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“You take you a deuce, you don’t sit there and look at it,” Hurts said. “You flush it and move on. We’re going to flush it and move on.”

That’s certainly one way to look at it.

Both the Chiefs and Eagles look to snap a two-game losing streak Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.