James White Injury: Patriots Back Out Indefinitely With Hip Subluxation

The injury that knocked James White out of Sunday’s game will sideline the New England Patriots running back for the foreseeable future.

White was diagnosed with a hip subluxation and will be “out indefinitely,” according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi.

“He has been undergoing tests today,” Rapoport reported on Twitter, “but an (injured reserve) stint would make sense.”

#Patriots RB James White suffered a subluxation of the hip during yesterday?s game, per me and @MikeGiardi. The injury knocks the key offensive player out indefinitely. He has been undergoing tests today, but an IR stint would make sense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2021

White suffered the injury early in the second quarter of New England’s 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was carted off the field and ruled out within minutes.

The Patriots will have a difficult time replacing the 29-year-old, who is both their top pass-catching running back and their top pass protector, not to mention an important veteran voice for rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Veteran special teamer Brandon Bolden saw the largest uptick in playing time in White’s absence Sunday, leading all Patriots backs with 33 offensive snaps, but finished with just three carries for -1 yard and was not targeted in the passing game until the final two minutes (three catches, 23 yards).