James White, Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith Combine For First Patriots Trick Play Of Season

The Patriots got tricky Sunday afternoon in New York.
During the first quarter against the Jets, Mac Jones, James White and Jonnu Smith combined for the first trick play of the season for New England. The play started with a toss to White, who ran a few yards before throwing it back to Jones, who found Smith for an eventual 19-yard gain.
Yeah, we’ve seen similar stuff before from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
As nice as the play was, it likely would not have been called had the Patriots not looked so shaky — especially in pass protection — during much of the first quarter. The drive ended with a touchdown run by White, though, so New England certainly won’t complain.