James White Reportedly Will Miss Rest Of 2021 Season Due To Hip Injury

James White reportedly is done for the season.

The Patriots running back will miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign due to the hip subluxation he suffered Sunday while playing against the New Orleans Saints, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported Wednesday. White, 29, suffered the injury while running for a first down during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s Schefter’s report:

After further medical examinations this week, Patriots? RB James White?s hip injury is expected to end his 2021 season, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2021

White will turn 30 in February.

His loss is a significant one for the Patriots, who will have a tough time replacing his receiving and blitz-pickup abilities in the passing game. New England this week worked out four running backs, but as of Wednesday afternoon had not signed a back to either the practice squad or the 53-man roster.

White racked up 132 all-purpose yards and one touchdown before being carted off the field Sunday afternoon.