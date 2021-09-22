Jamie Collins Trade Rumors: Does Patriots Reunion Make Any Sense?

Could a third tour of Patriots duty be in the cards for Jamie Collins?

The Lions are exploring trades involving the veteran linebacker, according to multiple reports. Collins, whose effort recently was questioned by Detroit head coach Dan Campbell, was held out of Wednesday’s practice for non-injury reasons.

So, the 31-year-old’s time in Detroit seemingly is nearing an end. And, predictably, many have reacted to the news by speculating whether Collins could land in New England — again.

But does a Collins-Patriots reunion make sense for either side? It’s hard to justify it.

Collins’s NFL career has been an interesting one. Taken 52nd overall by the Patriots in the 2013 NFL Draft, the Southern Mississippi product emerged as a star in New England over three years (winning one Super Bowl) before being shipped to Cleveland in a 2016 midseason trade. Collins signed a lucrative four-year contract with the Browns during the ensuing offseason, but flamed out after two seasons and was released in March of 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots two months later, went on to win another Lombardi Trophy then signed a three-year contract with the Lions.

Despite the peaks and valleys, Collins has remained a relatively consistent player: freakishly athletic, mostly impactful and prone to both freelancing and lapses in effort. Through two games this season, he ranks 24th among all linebackers, per Pro Football Focus. He’s racked up 10 combined tackles, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery.

Collins hasn’t been worth the money in Detroit, but there’s no denying he’s been at his best when playing for Bill Belichick. The three best seasons of his career, in terms of overall PFF grade, came in 2014, 2015 and 2019, respectively.

So, the knee-jerk reaction to mention the Patriots as a potential destination is fair. However, it doesn’t make a ton of sense.