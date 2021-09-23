Jamie Collins To Patriots? An Ex-Pats Linebacker Wants Trade To Happen

NESN Logo Sign In

Jamie Collins reportedly is on the trade block. One former Patriots teammate wants to see him land back in New England.

Ex-Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes on Wednesday expressed his desire for another Collins reunion on social media, tweeting: “Back to the @Patriots … please oh please.”

Spikes and Collins were teammates and position mates during Collins’ rookie season in 2013.

It’s unclear whether the Patriots would be interested in reacquiring Collins for what would be his third tour of duty in New England. The 31-year-old was great for them in 2019 — he was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate before cooling off down the stretch — but has been less effective since signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Detroit Lions in 2020.

Collins has struggled in coverage this season, and new Lions head coach Dan Campbell openly questioned his effort after Detroit’s Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“Jamie, look, Jamie had some mistakes,” Campbell told reporters, via NFL.com. “It wasn’t, certainly, his best performance and, yeah, I think (rookie Derrick) Barnes deserves a shot.”