Jamie Collins To Patriots? Pros, Cons Of Signing Veteran Linebacker

The New England Patriots already will see three familiar faces back at Gillette Stadium this week in Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. Why not a fourth?

Linebacker Jamie Collins, a veteran of two tours with the Patriots, officially was released Tuesday by the Detroit Lions, who tried and failed to trade him. Collins now is free to sign with any team, for any contract he and that team agree upon.

The most obvious landing spot for the 31-year-old? New England, where he began his career in 2013 and then revived it in 2019.

In a tweet after Collins’ release, ESPN’s Field Yates said the linebacker “can now prioritize fit and familiarity when looking for a new home.” The only teams other than the Patriots that can check the “familiarity” box are the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, both of which are coached by ex-Patriots assistants (Brian Flores and Joe Judge).

Yates also noted Collins still will be banking a cool $8.8 million from the Lions this season, which could make him more open to a bargain-level deal.

Would bringing back Collins be the right move for the Patriots, though? Let’s break it down: