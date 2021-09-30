Jaylen Brown Sets Record Straight On Relationship With Jayson Tatum

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown seemingly heard the noise calling his personal relationship with teammate Jayson Tatum into question.

The two All-Stars, who have helped Boston to a surprising amount of success before a down season in 2020-21, were said to not be getting along off the court. It had many thinking whether Brown or Tatum, if not getting along or not “friends,” could last together on the court.

Brown, entering his sixth season in Boston, seemingly addressed those rumors Wednesday.

… And by addressed we mean shot them down.

“I think the media likes to dichotomize things and put one thing against the other. Like there has to be a Batman and a Robin,” Brown said, as shared by Forbes’ Chris Grenham. “We’re just two guys who can hoop. The realty is two guys that can hoop can coexist. The media wants to sometimes write the story that pulls us apart. But we talk a lot. We won’t let it bother us. We hear a lot of things, the comparisons, etc. But at the end of the day, I want the best for him and he want the best for me.

“Regardless of what everyone is saying — that we can’t coexist and don’t play well together or whatever. I enjoy playing with Jayson, I really do,” Brown continued. “He’s a guy I trust out there to make plays. I know he trusts me out there as well. … I could care less about what you read and see. It doesn’t really both me none. I just try to come out and be the best version of myself. I want the best for my teammates and I want the best myself as well. So, we just take that one day at a time.”

Brown also shared what he believes his relationship with Tatum is built on. It’s a pretty good foundation for two up-and-coming stars, too.