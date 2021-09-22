Why Jimmy Garoppolo Plans To Chat With Aaron Rodgers About 49ers Future

NESN Logo Sign In

Jimmy Garoppolo, in a way, is at a career impasse.

The veteran quarterback looked for a while like the San Francisco 49ers’ long-term plan at the position, but the selection of Trey Lance with the third overall pick in this year’s draft put a wrinkle in that.

So, Garoppolo is in an awkward spot. He’s trying to help the Niners, a legitimately good team, win now, while effectively keeping the seat warm for Lance.

Sound familiar?

That’s basically what’s happening in Green Bay with Packers legend Aaron Rodgers and second-year signal-caller Jordan Love.

For that reason, Garoppolo admitted he might seek some guidance from Rodgers about the spot he’s in.

“Yeah, there’s a good possibility (I’ll contact Rodgers),” Garoppolo said on the “Rich Eisen Show,” via NBC Sports. “I know Aaron pretty well. We’ve talked a couple of times on the field, off the field. Whatever little piece of advice he could give to me. … Obviously, it’s worked out pretty well for him. The guy’s been ballin’. He had four TDs (Monday) night.”