Why Jimmy Garoppolo Plans To Chat With Aaron Rodgers About 49ers Future

Jimmy Garoppolo, in a way, is at a career impasse.
The veteran quarterback looked for a while like the San Francisco 49ers’ long-term plan at the position, but the selection of Trey Lance with the third overall pick in this year’s draft put a wrinkle in that.
So, Garoppolo is in an awkward spot. He’s trying to help the Niners, a legitimately good team, win now, while effectively keeping the seat warm for Lance.
Sound familiar?
That’s basically what’s happening in Green Bay with Packers legend Aaron Rodgers and second-year signal-caller Jordan Love.
For that reason, Garoppolo admitted he might seek some guidance from Rodgers about the spot he’s in.
“Yeah, there’s a good possibility (I’ll contact Rodgers),” Garoppolo said on the “Rich Eisen Show,” via NBC Sports. “I know Aaron pretty well. We’ve talked a couple of times on the field, off the field. Whatever little piece of advice he could give to me. … Obviously, it’s worked out pretty well for him. The guy’s been ballin’. He had four TDs (Monday) night.”
For now, Garoppolo remains San Francisco’s starter, so he’ll be under center when the Niners travel to Wisconsin to face Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday night.
Ultimately, the situations are different in that Rodgers is an MVP-caliber quarterback, whereas Garoppolo at his best is a mid-tier player. Nonetheless, he’s a starting quarterback for a contending team that is more or less getting pushed out the door, and that, undisputedly, is something Rodgers can relate to.