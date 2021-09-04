Watch Jonathan Araúz Blast Two-Out Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Indians

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cleveland Indians probably thought they were on to something when they got on the board via a home run in the top of the fourth inning, but Jonathan Araúz put any hopes they had of decreasing the deficit to rest with a solo home run of his own.

Araúz took a 93 mph sinker from Cal Quantrill for a massive 412-foot ride to right center field. The two-out blast gave the Red Sox a 3-1 lead.

Big fly Friday ? pic.twitter.com/KoqEsQK0qL — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 4, 2021

The homer was his second of the season — with the first coming a week ago in an Aug. 27 victory over the Indians.