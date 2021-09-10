Jonathan Araúz Latest Member Of Red Sox To Land On COVID-19 IL

NESN Logo Sign In

The list keeps growing for the Boston Red Sox.

Chris Sale became the 12th player to land on the COVID-19 related injury list after testing positive for the virus Thursday, and that number moved to 13 ahead of Boston’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Jonathan Araúz, who was enjoying some success of late with the Red Sox, was placed on the COVID IL on Friday night, the team announced.

MLB.com’s Ian Browne reported Arauz’s situation is similar to the one Danny Santana found himself in recently. Araúz is experiencing symptoms, but has tested negative several times, which certainly is good news, and hopefully he continues to test negative.

Manager Alex Cora noted before Friday’s game that Araúz would be optioned to Triple-A Worcester, but it appears plans have changed just a bit, for now at least.