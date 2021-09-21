NESN Logo Sign In

Stop us if you heard this before.

Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones and coach Curt Miller have earned a few more accolades with the month of September in the books.

Jones on Monday was named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 15.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Jones also earned the WNBA Peak Performer distinction in rebounding after averaging a league-best 11.2 boards all season.

Meanwhile, her coach goes back-to-back.

After being named the WNBA Coach of the Month in August, he repeats the award in September after his team finished the season 14-0 with unprecedented momentum entering the WNBA playoffs.

The Sun play their first game Sept. 28 after having earned the No. 1 seed and a double-round bye through to the semifinals.