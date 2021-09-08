NESN Logo Sign In

It really doesn’t feel that long ago that José Iglesias was traded out of the Boston Red Sox organization, but his reunion serves as a reminder it has been eight years since the Sox traded the shortstop for Jake Peavy.

Iglesias is back now, signing with the Red Sox after getting released by the Los Angeles Angels. It’s a mutually beneficial deal, with Iglesias helping Boston during its COVID-19 outbreak, while Iglesias offers a steady, experienced hand to a team looking to stay in the playoff push.

Boston was what Iglesias knew when he was in his early 20s, so he’s happy to be back.

?It’s special,? Iglesias said, via The Boston Globe. ?I’m very happy to be back where I call home, the organization that got me to where I?m at today. … I feel great. I’m in the best moment of my career. I feel like I can help someone else.”

Iglesias’ calling card long has been his defense, but he had his worst defensive year with Los Angeles prior to his release.

Perhaps with a new opportunity and the chance to be in a playoff race, things will come around.

“I like to play for something,” Iglesias said. “The (defensive) numbers are not there. Not to find excuses, but energy has a lot to do with it. For me, I’m not concerned at all. Zero concern about my defense or my stats on defense. It’s something I definitely have to improve number-wise. But I know it?s all about energy for me.”