José Iglesias, Travis Shaw Trying To Bring Things ‘Full Circle’ For Red Sox

Not many — if anyone at all — saw the Red Sox bringing infielders Travis Shaw or José Iglesias back in for a playoff push.

But when they needed more depth at first base amid a slump, they claimed Shaw off waivers. After a COVID-19 outbreak ravished the roster a few weeks later, Boston needed reinforcements again and picked up Iglesias the same way.

Now, as relayed in a story by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, both players are back to take care of some unfinished business.

“This is home for me,” Iglesias said, via MassLive. “This is where I want to win. It’s very organic for me to fight for this organization, to fight for this team. I love the guys. I love everybody here. I love this organization so I’m extremely happy to go out there and give everything I’ve got for this team on a daily basis.”

Both players came up with Boston. Iglesias was traded at the 2013 deadline prior to the Red Sox’s World Series run. Shaw was gone after playing the 2015 and 2016 seasons, between that title and the Red Sox’s most recent in 2018.

“It has kind of all come full circle,” Shaw said, also sharing that coming back to Boston was discussed after each of his last two campaigns.

Whether or not either pending free agent sticks around beyond this fall is to be determined, but both have had vital contributions to keep this season going as long as they can.