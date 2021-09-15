Josh McDaniels Reacts To Mac Jones Not Keeping First Touchdown Ball

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones couldn’t have been any less interested in mementos during his NFL debut.

Jones threw his first career touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. The 23-year-old connected with Nelson Agholor on a seven-yard score, which at the time gave New England a 10-7 lead over Miami.

Agholor tried his damndest to give Jones the football following the memorable moment, but the rookie seemingly wanted nothing to do with it. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels thought it was a pretty on-brand move for the young signal-caller.

“The football, I don’t really know where that football is, or what have you,” McDaniels told reporters Tuesday, per WEEI. “He’s certainly not absorbed in selfish things or self-promotion, so I think he’s more about the team and how he can help the team and how he can play better. I don’t know what happened with that, but I know that is his attitude and mindset.”

Jones obviously has plenty of room for improvement on the football field. But when it comes to buying into and showcasing the “Patriot Way,” the 2021 first-rounder might have already reached a mastery level.