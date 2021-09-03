Juancho Hernangomez Sends Simple Tweet After Reported Trade To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Juancho Hernangomez already knows hot to fit in.

The NBA forward shared a shamrock emoji Friday afternoon via Twitter, presumably in response to his reported trade from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Boston Celtics.

? — Juancho Hernangomez (@juanchiviris41) September 3, 2021

The Celtics reportedly acquired Hernangomez in exchange for Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards and a 2026 second-round pick swap.

He’s set to be the seventh new players on Boston’s roster in 2021-22. Chances are they might take some time to familiarize themselves with all the names and faces, but this introductory tweet Hernangomez sent could help him stand out.