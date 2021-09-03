Juancho Hernangomez Sends Simple Tweet After Reported Trade To Celtics

Juancho Hernangomez already knows hot to fit in.
The NBA forward shared a shamrock emoji Friday afternoon via Twitter, presumably in response to his reported trade from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics reportedly acquired Hernangomez in exchange for Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards and a 2026 second-round pick swap.
He’s set to be the seventh new players on Boston’s roster in 2021-22. Chances are they might take some time to familiarize themselves with all the names and faces, but this introductory tweet Hernangomez sent could help him stand out.