JuJu Smith-Schuster Weighs In On Cam Newton-Steelers Rumors

Judging by recent remarks from JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cam Newton’s next NFL opportunity won’t be coming in the Steel City.

Newton at the end of August was released by the New England Patriots, who will open the 2021 season with rookie Mac Jones as their starting quarterback. There have been little rumblings over where Newton could land, though one team reportedly planned to do its due diligence on the 2015 league MVP.

The Steelers make some sense as a fit for Newton. Ben Roethlisberger is well past his prime and is injury-prone, and backups Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins don’t inspire a ton of optimism. But as Smith-Schuster expressed Tuesday on NBC Sports’ “Pro Football Talk,” Newton probably is not bound for Pittsburgh.

“For myself and our locker room there’s no talks about that,” Smith-Schuster said, as transcribed by NBC Sports. “I know Cam’s situation is tough for him. But at the end of the day, just focusing on the guys who are in my locker room. And just wishing Cam nothing but the best. He’s a great player. He’s definitely going to get picked up.”

As of Wednesday morning, the Steelers have 8-1 odds to be Newton’s next team, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Only the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Washington Football Team have smaller potential payouts.