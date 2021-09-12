Julian Edelman Criticizes Bills’ Decision Making Against Steelers

NESN Logo Sign In

For the past decade-plus, Julian Edelman spent his Sundays catching passes, laying blocks and returning punts for the New England Patriots.

Edelman still is very much a part of the football world, but his weekend duties have changed.

The three-time Super Bowl champion, who retired from the NFL back in April, now serves as a league analyst. Edelman recently made his debut in his new gig in the “Inside the NFL” season premiere, and he carried on with some football chatter during the Week 1 early afternoon slate.

Edelman wasn’t very impressed with the Buffalo Bills, who made some head-scratching play-call decisions against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Buffalo thinking way too hard about these short yardage play calls,” Edelman tweeted.

These questionable choices ultimately came back to bite the Bills, as they were dealt a 23-16 on their own turf.