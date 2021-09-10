NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman probably knew what was going to happen when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the ball when they were down in the final two minutes of their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

After all, Edelman was on that end of the thrill many times throughout his career.

Brady led a game-winning drive that ended in a field goal to lift the Bucs to 31-29 win over Dallas on Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium. The 44-year-old quarterback completed 32 of his 50 passes for 379 yards, had four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brady’s performance prompted a simple tweet from Edelman after the game.

? — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 10, 2021

What else can you say about Brady at this point?