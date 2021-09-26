NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman offered some Patriots nostalgia during halftime of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

Before delivering a brief speech to a sellout crowd, Edelman sprinted down New England’s sideline — a staple of his 12-year career — and finished by firing up the fans behind the end zone. It was a needed moment after an ugly first half for the Patriots against the New Orleans Saints.

Edelman finished his career second in Patriots history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns. His 118 postseason receptions rank second all-time in NFL history behind Jerry Rice’s 151.

He’s a shoo-in for the Patriots Hall of Fame.