Patriots To Honor Julian Edelman During Halftime Of Week 3 Saints Game

Julian Edelman will get the recognition he deserves Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots on Tuesday announced they will honor Edelman at Gillette Stadium during halftime of their Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints. Edelman retired last April following an impressive 12-year career in New England.

The Patriots did not reveal any details of the ceremony, including whether Edelman will deliver a speech.

Edelman, now 35, finished his career second in Patriots history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns. The Kent State product’s 118 postseason receptions rank second all-time behind Jerry Rice’s 151.

Edelman played in four Super Bowls, winning three. He now works as a studio analyst on “Inside the NFL.”