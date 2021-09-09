Here’s First Your Look At Julian Edelman As Analyst On ‘Inside The NFL’

Julian Edelman has begun his next chapter.

The former New England Patriots receiver, who retired this past spring, will serve as a studio analyst this season on “Inside the NFL.” The long-running show now streams on Paramount+ following more than four decades on cable TV.

On Thursday, the program’s official Twitter account shared a clip from Edelman’s debut, which currently is available for streaming.

Edelman has the personality to be a compelling football analyst. Obviously, his insights into the Patriots this season will be worth watching.

New episodes of “Inside the NFL” drop every Tuesday.

