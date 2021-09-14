Kevione Faulk, Daughter Of Ex-Patriot Kevin Faulk, Dies At 19 Years Old

NESN Logo Sign In

Tragedy struck a Patriots Hall of Famer on Monday morning.

Kevione Faulk, the daughter of longtime New England running back Kevin Faulk, died at 19 years old, the official LSU Football Twitter account confirmed. A cause of death was not publicly revealed as of Tuesday morning.

Kevin is entering his second season as LSU’s running backs coach. Kevione was a student worker for the team before her death.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family and all those who love Kevione,” LSU wrote in a statement. “She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all the Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Our heart is broken for Kevin and the entire Faulk family today. Such devastating news. If you pray, send some prayers to the Faulks tonight. ? https://t.co/UyVPDhouCi — The Hall presented by Raytheon Technologies (@TheHall) September 13, 2021

Kevin, 45, spent his entire 13-year NFL career in New England, winning three Super Bowls. He currently ranks fifth on the team’s all-time rushing leaders list, despite mostly serving in a third-down role.

Faulk was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016.