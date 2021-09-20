Kevin Harvick Calls Out Chase Elliott After ‘Temper Tantrum’ At Bristol

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Harvick wants Chase Elliott to quit whining.

Elliott expressed his displeasure after he felt Harvick forced him to pit Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was leading the evening race with 36 laps to go when his No. 9 Chevrolet was hit on the left side by Harvick’s No. 4 Ford. Elliott never recovered, finishing 25th, while Harvick ultimately claimed second.

Harvick and Elliott went toe-to-toe after the race, swapping verbal barbs before the latter touched the former’s helmet. Officials were forced to intervene once shoving commenced.

The 2014 Cup Series champion didn’t hold back on his feelings about Elliott after the dust settled.

“It’s just chicken-(expletive),” Harvick told reporters, per NASCAR.com. “What else can I say? Throw a temper tantrum like you’re two years old because you got passed for the lead and got a flat tire. We barely even rubbed. It’s all Chase’s way or it’s no way. And if he doesn’t get his way, he throws a fit.”

Harvick and Elliott both still are featured in the playoff field, which has moved on to the Round of 12 stage. The Cup Series’ next race is set for Saturday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.