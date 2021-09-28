Kevin Harvick Says Talking To Chase Elliott Was Like Talking To His Son

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Harvick has doubled down on his criticism of Chase Elliot, and even used a somewhat demeaning comparison to explain Elliot’s immaturity.

“It was like I was talking to Keelan,” Harvick said, referencing his nine-year-old son, as shared by NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. “It’s identical. I mean 100%. Like the exact same scenario. They get hung up on one thing and you can’t speak to them about the broader picture of how the whole thing works. It was like speaking to a nine-year-old. I have good experience with that. Because that’s a daily process — day-in, day-out process.”

Kevin Harvick says his talk with Chase Elliott last week was like talking to his 9-year-old son, Keelan: pic.twitter.com/5Wj5VDUAMd — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 26, 2021

Harvick’s comments are rooted from an altercation with Elliot during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Sept. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Elliott wasn’t happy as he felt Harvick hit him while leading the race with 36 laps to go. The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet was then force to pit and never recovered, finishing 25th. Harvick and the No. 4 Ford, though, finished second.

Harvick and Elliott exchanged words after the race before officials were forced to intervene once shoving started.

Harvick, at the time, referred to Elliot’s reaction as a “temper tantrum.”