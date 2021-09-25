NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Plawecki nearly had a week off between appearances for the Red Sox, but he shook off the rust right away when he returned to the field in Boston on Saturday

Plawecki, hitting eighth and catching for Nick Pivetta against the New York Yankees in the second of a three-game series, used a solo home run to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

The catcher’s ball found the Green Monster light tower and was officially recorded at 408 feet, but it was a no-doubter from the crack of the bat. It was Plawecki’s third home run of the season.

Light tower power ? pic.twitter.com/Pg6ac4tXWd — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 25, 2021

It was a much-needed blast as the Red Sox were searching for their first hit of the afternoon.