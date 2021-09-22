Kid On TikTok Ruthlessly Rips Jets For Being Awful Vs. Patriots

Zach Wilson might believe he wasn’t seeing ghosts Sunday against the New England Patriots, but he sure wasn’t seeing much of anything good.

Even the children are noticing.

Wilson threw pick after pick in a 25-6 loss to the Patriots. Jets receivers couldn’t get any separation, while the offensive line crumbled quickly, resulting in the rookie quarterback getting bumrushed periodically.

Enter a young Jets fan under the username “td.sports” dissected one play that underscores just how much of a disaster New York was.

Honestly, that’s some great analysis.

Wilson did show some signs of promise in Week 1, so perhaps this poor, young Jets fan might not have to roast his own team every week in these film studies.

