The Boston Red Sox really could have used some help on defense Monday — particularly in center field –in their 10-inning 11-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Luckily, it sounds like they’ll get some help back this week.

Kiké Hernández, who tested positive for COVID-19, is expected to return Tuesday, manager Alex Cora said after the game. Hernández has been a solid center fielder when asked to man the outfield, which just wasn’t the case for Alex Verdugo in the loss.

Danny Santana also could return Tuesday. Santana, whose rehab originally was going to be sped up to the COVID outbreak among the Red Sox, was placed on the COVID-19 related injury list ahead of Sunday’s game because he wasn’t feeling well.

The utility player, who’s been dealing with a groin injury, tested negative for the virus, and is feeling better and should be back in action in Game 2 against the Rays.