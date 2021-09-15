NESN Logo Sign In

NESN proudly celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month — honoring the culture and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities in New England sports. Click here to see all of our Hispanic Heritage Month content.

Revisit our story from March 31, 2021, in which Red Sox newcomer Kiké Hernández expressed his pride about playing under the leadership of a fellow Puerto Rican, Boston manager Alex Cora.

ORIGINAL STORY: New Boston Red Sox utility man Kiké Hernández and manager Alex Cora go way back.

Both natives of Puerto Rico — and before Cora even knew it — he had an influence on Hernández, who looked up to him as a child. And when Cora managed against the 29-year-old in winter ball, he’d occasionally hit Hernández up with tips on defense or turning double plays.

Now, they reunite with the Red Sox.

“He’s had a huge impact on my career and I’m really proud and really happy to be playing for him,” Hernández said in his media availability Wednesday, one day out from Opening Day.

They’ve been longtime friends, but this year Cora will be a more formal mentor. Even beyond that personal relationship they share, Hernández is excited to play for the first Puerto Rican manager to win a World Series.